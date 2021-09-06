Madhya Pradesh: Das Lakshan, 2021, will be held from September10-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Digambar Jain community will celebrate ‘Das Lakshan, 2021’ with gaiety from Bhadrapada Shukla from September 10, 2021, to September 19, 2021. Digambar Jain Samaj president Narendra Veda and spokesperson Manish Ajmera said, “Das Lakshan is a 10-day festival that occurs directly after Paryushan. Its name references the 10 virtues that are celebrated during each day of the holiday.”

The Das Lakshan festival will begin with Jain community members practising and focusing on the virtues of the religion. “The ten dharmas or virtues of the soul are forgiveness, humility, straightforwardness, contentment, truth, sensual restraint, austerities, charity, non-possessiveness, and celibacy. They are various forms of the right conduct,” Veda said.

Every morning, there will be worship and abhishek in the Jinalayas. “In the Jinalayas (Jain temples), the Tattvartha Sutras and Shastra discourses will be organised in the evening following the guidelines of the administration,” Ajmera said. He added that Sugandh Dashami will be celebrated on September 16, 2021. On September 19, 2021, Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated. Further, Ashwin Vadi, the Festival of Forgiveness, will be celebrated on September 21, 2021.

Uttam Kshama sought by the Digambar Jains

Digambar Jains, celebrating Das Lakshan: Uttam Kshama!

(Translation: If I have hurt you, knowingly or unknowingly, through my thoughts, words, or actions, I humbly ask for your forgiveness)

