 Madhya Pradesh: Danish Aligarhi Smruti Samman, 2022
Madhya Pradesh: Danish Aligarhi Smruti Samman, 2022

While speaking on the occasion, Dr Jalaj said that to be felicitated in his own city or dwelling place is bigger than any prize or recognition.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran writer and poet Dr Jai Kumar Jalaj was given away the first Danish Aligarhi Smruti Samman-2022, instituted by Janwadi Lekhak Sangh in a programme organised here on Wednesday. While speaking on the occasion, Dr Jalaj said that to be felicitated in his own city or dwelling place is bigger than any prize or recognition. The famous octogenarian writer and poet DrJalaj said that the late Shayar Danish Aligarhi of Ratlam contributed immensely by his Ghazals and brought glory and name to the city.

In the programme, 93-year-old poet Shyam Maheshwari felicitated Dr Jalaj by the Danish Aligarhi Smruti Samman. Presiding over the programme, senior poet Prof Ratan Chouhan said that the contribution of Prof Jalaj is immense for ‘Janwadi values’ who always raised their voice in their writings for the exploited and the deprived.

Poet Yusuf Jawedi said that after retirement from the Government College here, Dr Jalaj settled in Ratlam and to meet him or listen to him is just like listening to Shehnai of Ustad Bismillah Khan or Sitar of Pandit Ravi Shankar. President of Janwadi Lekhak Sangh Ranjeet Singh Rathore said that the young generation must follow the ideals of Dr Jalaj. Siddiqui Ratlami, convenor of Danish Aligarhi Smruti Samman said that the late Danish Aligarhi was not only the country’s famous Shaayar but organised many important Mushayara and Kavi Sammelans in Ratlam.

In the programme, songs written by Dr Jalaj were also presented. Kirti Sharma presented ‘Ek Jatan Aur’ and Ashish Dashottar presented ‘Sambhalo Na Sambhalo Tum’ songs written by Dr Jalaj. Several poet and writers were present in the programme.

