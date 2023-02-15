Madhya Pradesh: Damoh tops, Indore, Bhopal & Ujjain lag behind in school grading

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 40 per cent of enrolled students skipped the board examination in Indore district, which puts a question mark on the quality of education and commitment of teachers offered in government schools in the district. Furthermore, no student from Indore made it to the top 100. These are findings of grading this year issued by the education department.

Surprisingly, thanks to CM Rise and other initiatives, schools in urban areas of Indore district are doing much better, as at least 70 per cent of enrolled students attempt examinations. Sadly, the schools in rural areas, Mhow and Depalpur are failing to prepare students for examinations. In the Depalpur block, only about half of the enrolled students attempt board examinations.

The situation in other major districts in Madhya Pradesh (MP) is better when compared to Indore. Bhopal too is a tad better than Indore with 36 per cent of students failing to sit for the examination. The condition of Ujjain is similar with 40 per cent skipping exams and not a single student making it to the top 100.

Seoni & Alirajpur has highest Board Attendance

Credit to teachers working in Seoni and Alirajpur, where students enrol even at the last minute to attempt the board examination! In Alirajpur, 100 per cent of enrolled students attempted the examination. In Seoni, the last-minute enrolments are more than the initially enrolled students!

Best Average Score

Dindori, Sheopur and Damoh are the top-scoring districts when it comes to average scores. This means that students in these districts have the highest average as compared to others. Further, in other parameters, the districts excelled by scoring 2.96, 2.94 and 2.91 marks out of 3 marks.

Candidates in the Top 100 list

The number of candidates in the Top 100 list was highest in Morena, Chhatarpur and Damoh. The three districts are top achievers of the state in quality of education. Morena scored a perfect 100 per cent which is 2 marks out of 2 in this category.

Further, Chhatarpur followed Morena by earning 1.82 marks out of 2. Damoh took the third spot with 1.64 marks out of 2.

Instructions to take corrective actions

The state education department has issued a notice to all the district collectors and district education officers (DEOs) to note the ranking and analyse their districts. Furthermore, department director Dhanraju S said, “The analytical figure depicts the quality of education across the state and it is expected that all the districts will work on taking corrective actions for improving their ranking.”

