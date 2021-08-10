Madhya Pradesh: Dalit youths standing in queue for vaccination beaten up by upper castes people in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Two dalit youths were allegedly beaten up by upper castes people at Pipliya Jatti village under Garoth police station area of Mandsaur district on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

The vaccination centre of the village turned into battleground, when four persons belonging to upper castes started bashing up the victim youths. The duo were standing in a queue and waiting for their turns for getting vaccinated.

In the meantime, four youths identified as Jawant Singh, Kamal Singh, Prakash Gurjar and Ramesh Khadawada, all residents from Jassa Khedi reached and started hurling casteist slurs at victims.

Rakesh Meghwal, 20, in his complaint to police, informed that he along with his acquaintance Anand was standing in a queue, when accused started abusing them. The victims, however, decided not to respond.

The victim told the police that all four accused started beating the duo, despite the fact that duo were ignoring the casteist slurs being hurled by the accused.

The police said that a case under relevant sections of IPC had been registered and accused were yet to be arrested.