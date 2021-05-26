Madhya Pradesh: Cylinder blast in a house in Pipalrawan, valuables, household items burnt into ash

Pipalrawan: Fire broke out in a house in Ayodhya Basti at 12:15 pm on Wednesday due to a cylinder blast. Though, there was no loss of lives. All valuables as well as the household items burnt into ashes within no time. The wooden sheets, including tin sheets on the house roof, were uprooted due to the blast.

Landlord Hiralal Shinde said, “My son Ravi was cooking in the kitchen, and suddenly the gas pipe started burning. To extinguish the fire, Ravi poured water on the pipe, which instead of extinguishing the fire, spread up to the tank. Ravi panicked and came out of the house.”

Neighbour Sitaram Shinde, whose house is situated close to Hiralal's, was also alerted at the moment. They all stood away from the house when the cylinder kept in the house exploded.

On receiving the news of the incident, TI Amit Singh Jadoun reached the spot and extinguished the fire with the help of police personnel, neighbours and youth. But by that time, all the household items, including cash, grains, TV, and other things were completely burnt.

Patwari Mahendra Yadav inspected the situation and made a panchnama. The fire brigade couldn’t arrive at the location on time. Still, regardless of their lives, the neighbours extinguished the fire on time with the available water in the neighbourhood houses.