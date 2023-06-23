Madhya Pradesh: Cultural Performances, Lectures Held On World Yoga, Music Day

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate International Day of Yoga and World Music Day, the cultural department organised cultural performances, lectures and demonstrations under the aegis of Music College and Government Fine Arts College Dhar on Thursday.

Public participation committee president Atul Kalbhawar and Nupur Kala Kendra Dhar, founder, Vrushali Deshmukh attended as chief guest.The event was filled with live performances, interactive sessions, and a vibrant atmosphere. Freelance artist and abstract painter Veena Jain of Bhopal, who uses natural dyes delivered lecture on “Ancient Indian Painting Tradition and different styles”.

Noted singer Surekha Kamle of Bhopal enthralled audience with performance on “Dagar Gharana”. Flute recital by flute player Salil Daate (Indore) elevated the experience of music lovers with some melodious tunes and uplifting music. Famous dancer Maya Kulshrestha (Delhi) performed Kathak dance on ‘Dagar Chalat Choro Na Shyam’.

