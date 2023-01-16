Madhya Pradesh: Cultural extravaganza marks Army Day celebration at Mhow cantonment

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Army Day, a colorful cultural programme was organised by the Infantry School Mhow at the Infantry Museum on Sunday evening. A musical troupe comprising half a dozen local artists of Mhow and Indore won the hearts of the people with their patriotic songs.

Jugalbandi of Tabla and Sarod enthralled the audience.

The performance of Indore-based dance troupe mesmerized the audience including army officers, students officers of friendly foreign nations undergoing various in-service courses in the three premier training establishments of Mhow. A large number of civilian dignitaries and children were also present on the occasion.

Later, Infantry School commandant Lt Gen AN Ananthanarayan felicitated the artists who performed at the programme.

Army day is celebrated to mark the day when the first Indian officer, Gen KM Cariappa awarded the Order of British Empire (OBE) took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1948. Cariappa later rose to become the first Field Marshal of the nation.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Odisha Governor among others attends the ceremony in Ujjain

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)