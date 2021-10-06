Madhya Pradesh: CSC centre’s manager caught taking Rs 10K bribe

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Lokayukta team, caught manager of Barwani CSC centre Mohsin Khan, red-handed while taking a bribe on Tuesday.

He was trapped on the complaint of one Ambaram Saste. Lokayukta DSP Praveen Singh Baghel said, he demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 in the name of making Aadhaar card ID. He was trapped while accepting the first installment of the bribe in the CSC office in Madhuban Colony.

The CSC centres are the vendors of Aadhaar under the scheme of the Central Government and they also act as supervisors of Aadhaar card centres. Accused has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Corruption Act.

