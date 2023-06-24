Madhya Pradesh: CRPF Observes 28th Establishment Day Of CWA

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The 28th establishment day of the Central Reserve Police Force Family Welfare Association (CWA) was observed at Neemuch group centre’s gymnasium hall on Friday. Abha Singh, wife of CTC Neeemuch IG AP Singh was the chief guest and welcomed by Mona Singh, wife of Centre Commandant Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Children and women entertained the audience with dance and singing performances. Chief Guest Abha distributed prizes among the children who sports events organised to celebrate the foundation day.

The chief guest said that CWA was established in CRPF in 1995. The main objective was the welfare of CRPF families and to solve their problems according to their needs. It also aimed at multi-purpose training for women and children related to various activities such as basic computer, English speaking, career counselling, cooking and others.

A mass feast was also organised on this occasion. Sayar Solanki, Preeti Chaudhary, Ritu Jain and other members were also present.