Madhya Pradesh: Cross Country Race Held In Memory Of Major Dhyanchand In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A cross country race was organised in the memory of Major Dhyanchand under the joint aegis of Pragati Athletic Club and Dewas District Athletics Association. Guests on this occasion were mayor representative Durgesh Agarwal, former authority president Manoj Rajani, Dewas Athletic Association president Madanlal Kahar, Manish Solanki, Vishwakarma Higher Secondary School director Kalpana Nag and others.

Aggarwal said in his address that Pragati Club has been celebrating Sports Day for the past 33 years and Pragati Club has done the work of grooming many national and international players. He praised the organisation and wished for a bright future for the players.

Manoj Rajani said that Pragati Club organises many such events from time to time so that the morale of the players increases and they can become aware of the game and bring laurels to the city and the country.

In the open age group of the competition, Raju Yadav came first, Rajkumar Bagadiya second and Mayank Tamod third. In the women's category, Tanu Gavatiya came first, Lakshmi Parvat second and Anita Vasuniya third. Pankaj Verma conducted the programme and Madan Lal Kahar proposed a vote of thanks.

