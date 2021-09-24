Madhya Pradesh: Criminal who was externed arrested with stolen scooter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was externed from the district for his involvement in criminal activities was arrested with a stolen scooter in the Pardeshipura area on Thursday. He had been externed from the district limits for six months, but he was still roaming in the city.

Pardeshipura police station-in-charge Ashok Patidar said that, acting on a tip, the accused named Pankaj, alias Shanu, was arrested from near the NTC Grounds, in Nanda Nagar, with a scooter. He had been externed from the district limits on August 17 for six months, but he violated the orders of the DM and was roaming around in the city.

After being grilled, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the scooter from the Nanda Nagar area a few days ago. The accused has been booked under Section 14 of the National Security Act and further investigations are on.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:09 AM IST