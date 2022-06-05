Madhya Pradesh: Creating an urban forest on 1,400 sq feet plot with over 120 plants

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Nature is being destroyed at an unprecedented rate in the name of development, threatening the survival of a million species and our future, too. But itís not too late to save them. Gangaram Dondhwa, a native of Dahi tehsil of Dhar district, has done something inspirational as he has created a mini magical forest on the plot next to his house, which he owns, with over 120 plants of different varieties. He spends a lot of time taking care of his plants, even in extreme weather conditions.

Gangaram has created natureís wonder on this small piece of land over 10 long years of dedication, hard work and perseverance. From papaya, jamun, pear, lemon, rose and almond one can find a wide variety of trees in his urban forest spread across a 1,400 sq ft area. The man behind this incredible transformation is popularly known as ìGreenmanî now among masses.

Gangaram told that the covid pandemic period has taught us the uncertainty of life and the need for oxygen. These plants help the environment and keep the air fresh. No artificial makeover can beat natural beauty.