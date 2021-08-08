Madhya Pradesh: Create Stories Social Welfare Society organises a healthy living seminar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised a seminar on ‘Healthy Living’ at Burning Studio, New Palasia, Indore on Sunday.

Yoga practitioner and dietician Dr Preeti Shukla said, ‘Do not follow any diet that you cannot follow for a long time, take a balanced diet according to your routine and stick to it.’

During the seminar, a woman entrepreneur participating in the session talked about the struggle to gain or lose weight even after following a strict exercise routine.

Shukla said, “even after performing exercises, 70% of the people are such that they do not lose any weight and also those who want to increase their weight, failed to do so.”

She further said that, “In such a situation, a successful diet should be taken according to our body metabolism because everyone's body is different.”

“Good diet means a balanced diet in which the proper amount of calories, protein, fats etc, should be there,” added Deepak Sharma, who has been practicing a balanced diet and intermittent fasting.

“You should not expect any results by following a fad diet,” Shukla said.

Further, she added that many people start exercising on an empty stomach, which is never suggested. One should start exercise after having a few nuts or dry fruit. Shukla said.

Yoga trainer Pankaj Soni said that after exercise, we must eat protein rich food like sprouts, sour pancakes made of lentils, etc.

Takeaways from the discussion

· Eat a variety of nutrient-rich foods.

· Match food intake with physical activity.

· Avoid fried, salty and spicy foods.

· Consume adequate water to avoid dehydration.

· Exercise regularly or go for a walk.

· For lunch or dinner, take yogurt, lentils, salad, green vegetables, and roti or rice.

· Drink at least 2 to 3 liters of water daily.

· The best diet is the one that includes all the things so that you get all the nutrition. Therefore, include 90 percent healthy food and 10 percent fun food in your diet.