Madhya Pradesh: Create Generation Full Of National Consciousness, Guv Mangubhai Patel Exhorts VCs

Governor Mangubhai Patel addresses the participants during the inaugural session of Central Zone Vice-Chancellor's Conference in Ujjain on Friday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that it is the responsibility of all the educational institutions of the state to create such a generation which will be conscious of the nation, discharge its responsibilities, work for the underprivileged and bring radical changes in the country and society. To build a developed India, it is necessary that the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 be such that there is skill development of the youth.

They should get various employment opportunities. Students can acquire knowledge in the field of their choice. Arts, science, technology, digital technology, culture, etc, have been included in the NEP, which opens the doors of infinite possibilities for the youth, he said adding that educational institutions should always include new ideas, new inspirations and new experiments.

He was giving the inaugural address at the Central Zone Vice-Chancellors' Conference organised by Vikram University and University Grants Commission on the implementation of NEP-2020 here on Friday. In the programme held at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium, the Governor said that about a thousand students come to one VC and it is their responsibility to provide proper guidance to their intellectual knowledge.

He said that whenever I go to any convocation ceremony, I give degrees to students. After getting the degree, the student gets a job. He also gets married, but nowadays I see that a young man with a highly educated degree disrespects his parents and leaves them alone.

This trend is not good. People name their houses Matruchhaya and Pitruchhaya, but if they neither respect their mother nor their father, then I do not understand what the benefit of them being educated is. All the students should not forget the hardships taken by their parents in educating and raising them. If a student serves his parents, then assume that he will also discharge his responsibilities towards the nation.

The life of such a person remains successful, the Governor said. The conference reviewed and discussed the challenges of implementation of the National NEP-2020. UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that the NEP is bringing transformational changes in the Indian education system.

FP Photo

Every possible effort is being made to disseminate the details of the policy among various stakeholders and ensure its implementation by higher educational institutions. UGC is facilitating information about various provisions of the NEP for the sector management, academic, administrative members and other stakeholders.

The university’s courses include a credit framework, simultaneous study of two academic programmes, dual education system, offering dual degree programmes and academic cooperation programs between Indian and foreign higher education institutions. VU’s VC Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that 280 courses are currently being conducted at the university.

Courses in multipurpose research, forensic science, digital technology, etc, are also included in this. The objective of the university is to develop skill development in the students and get employment by taking employment-oriented courses. He said that the students of computer science and BSc have also developed various models. Work is also being done in the field of environment and research. Currently, there are 35 model patents.

He said that various dimensions of Geeta have also been included in the courses. Children from 25 states are studying at the university. He expressed a hope that the conference will help in research and practice and will open new dimensions in the field of education. Before this, a short film related to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NEP-2020 and various steps undertaken by the UGC for its implementation and review was also screened.

The guests were honoured by offering shawl, quince, basil plant and insignia. VCs, academicians and professors of more than 270 government and non-government universities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand participated in the day-long conference. The inauguration ceremony was conducted by proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma and a vote of thanks was proposed by registrar Dr Anil Sharma.