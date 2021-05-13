Madhya Pradesh: Covid ward grapples with manpower crunch in Jaora

JAORA (RATLAM): The Covid Ward at Civil Hospital is the sole facility for the corona patients in Jaora-Piploda block in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh is facing crunch of manpower.

The facility started with 10 beds, but it now houses 92 patients. The hospital is running with the help of local staff.

Administrative officials keep taking the stock of the arrangements, but they have failed to source more staff, including doctors for the facility.

Collector Kumar Purushottam visited the Civil Hospital and ordered to reduce the crowd in the campus, to introduce a separate entrance and to introduce video calling facilities for the patients.

On Wednesday, ADM Jamuna Bhide, ASP Sunil Patidar and SDM Rahul Dhote visited the facility.

Due to the efforts of MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, a digital x-ray machines, an oxygen plant was provided at the Civil Hospital.

Now, on Pandey’s demand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved a fully equipped ambulance for the Civil Hospital.

Fever clinics-vaccination centres are very close which increases the risk of infection. About 100 and 150 people visit here daily. Vaccination centre should be shifted to prevent Covid-19 infection, said a local.