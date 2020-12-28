Madhya Pradesh: Covid spreads far and wide in Nagda, thanks to negligence of administration

Nagda: Due to negligence of local administration, the corona infection seems to have increased in the town. At one point of time, the town had almost nill cases. Of late, there has been increase in infection rate. On Saturday, an elderly corona patient died at his house.

Figures indicate that 265 local residents contracted Covid-19 this year of whom 15 died. Currently, there are more than a dozen active cases in Nagda. As the local administration pays no heed, residents can be seen moving freely without masks and violating social distance at shops and streets. Administration said there is a lack of staff to keep a watch on corona trend.

Sampling work is also being done by the health department in Nagda and surrounding areas. Block Medical Officer Dr Kamal Solanki said samples of about 100 people are taken per day.

He told Free Press that about 17,000 samples have been taken so far in the area. Also, more than 2,500 samples have been taken from a big industry of Birlagram but the sampling of employees and staff of two other industries remains to be done. Currently, the industries and town's businesses are fully operational. But the infection has still not reduced.