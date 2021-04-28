Madhya Pradesh: Covid positive man in Barwani commits suicide, was undergoing treatment at the Covid Care Centre

Barwani: In a shocking incident, one person undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Covid Care Centre committed suicide here on Wednesday afternoon, Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

Deceased Bhagwan Kushwah who was infected with the novel coronavirus recently was admitted to the Ashagram situated here at the district headquarters. Kushwah was found hanging by the neck in a Bawadi infront of Nawalpura situated Bhilat Dev temple.

Yadav informed that Kushwah escapes from the centre on an intervening night of Tuesday – Wednesday and in the morning found having by the neck. Police registered case in the matter and began investigation.