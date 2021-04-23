Madhya Pradesh: Covid Isolation Centre to start in Jobat soon

Jobat: Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel, in Jobat village of Alirajpur, is all set to house corona patients in its new avatar as Covid Care (Isolation) Centre. The facility will be launched within next few days.

Alirajpur, a of predominantly tribal district situated close to Gujarat border, has recorded 2,413 Covid-19 cases. District still has 514 active cases after 1,879 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Covid Care Centre will reduce the burden on the hospital by housing less symptomatic / asymptomatic patients.

Rapid Response Team at the centre in coordination with doctors will recommend isolation of the patients who either do not have home isolation facilities or whose condition needs regular monitoring.

How it helps locals

The locals are afraid that if they test positive then they have to move to Alirajpur or Sejawada Covid Care Centre which poses hassles including travelling.

Official speak

Block medical officer Dr Vijay Baghel said the centre will be launched once the senior officials give a nod for it. When contacted Jobat sub-divisional magistrate Shyamveer Singh Narwaria said that preparations are almost complete and it will be started soon. Our priority is to reduce the corona cases, he added.