Madhya Pradesh: Covid claims 10 lives in 12 hours in Badnawar, 106 cases reported in 2 days

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In all, 10 patients lost lives to Covid-19 in 12 hours at the local Community Health Centre. The deaths occurred between Friday late night till Saturday afternoon. Five of them were in the ICU ward. On Thursday, 9 deaths were reported due to Covid and other reasons.
By the time they reached hospital, there was 50% to 60% infection in their lungs, which caused deaths. The patients tried curing themselves through self- medication or through small diploma holder doctors or quacks.
Covid ICU incharge Dr Sandeep Shrivastav said due to 50% to 60% infection in lungs, oxygen level of patients was too low when they arrived for treatment in the hospital. Maximum patients who died were above 50 years of age.
In all, 106 positive cases have been reported in the last two days. On Saturday, 32 positive cases were found positive through rapid tests. On Friday, 74 cases were reported to be positive through Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and rapid tests.
Kadodala village reported 5 deaths in last 24 hours. Covid-19 is rampant in the village and it has been observed that people visit government hospitals after 5 to 6 days of receiving infection.