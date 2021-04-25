Madhya Pradesh: Covid claims 10 lives in 12 hours in Badnawar, 106 cases reported in 2 days

Badnawar (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): In all, 10 patients lost lives to Covid-19 in 12 hours at the local Community Health Centre. The deaths occurred between Friday late night till Saturday afternoon. Five of them were in the ICU ward. On Thursday, 9 deaths were reported due to Covid and other reasons.

By the time they reached hospital, there was 50% to 60% infection in their lungs, which caused deaths. The patients tried curing themselves through self- medication or through small diploma holder doctors or quacks.

Covid ICU incharge Dr Sandeep Shrivastav said due to 50% to 60% infection in lungs, oxygen level of patients was too low when they arrived for treatment in the hospital. Maximum patients who died were above 50 years of age.