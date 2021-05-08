Madhya Pradesh: Covid Care Centre inaugurated in Tanda

Dhar: Gram Kotwar Inder Singh inaugurated a 20- bed Covid Care Centre in Government Hospital, Tanda on Friday. Collector Alok Kumar Singh was present. Collector inspected the hospital and appreciated the staff for their work.

The block medical officer Tanda demanded that a CBC machine be provided for blood testing. Collector assured to provide machines in Tanda and Bagh hospitals, soon. Sub-divisional magistrate, Kukshi, Vivek Kumar said that the centre has 10 oxygen concentrator machines and an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a corona winner Ashok Verma, 46, resident Dhar has announced, on Friday, that he will donate an Ambulance to the hospital administration. Civil surgeon Dr Anusuiya Gavli, Dr Giriraj Bhurra along the staff members congratulated Verma. Verma's oxygen saturation level had nosedived when he was admitted to Bhoj Hospital. But he recovered after 8 days of routine treatment.

On Friday, eight patients recovered and were discharged from the District Hospital, Dr Bhurra added.