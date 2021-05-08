Madhya Pradesh: Covid Care Centre inaugurated in Tanda

Dhar: Gram Kotwar Inder Singh inaugurated a 20- bed Covid Care Centre in Government Hospital, Tanda on Friday. Collector Alok Kumar Singh was present. Collector inspected the hospital and appreciated the staff for their work.
The block medical officer Tanda demanded that a CBC machine be provided for blood testing. Collector assured to provide machines in Tanda and Bagh hospitals, soon. Sub-divisional magistrate, Kukshi, Vivek Kumar said that the centre has 10 oxygen concentrator machines and an ambulance.
Meanwhile, a corona winner Ashok Verma, 46, resident Dhar has announced, on Friday, that he will donate an Ambulance to the hospital administration. Civil surgeon Dr Anusuiya Gavli, Dr Giriraj Bhurra along the staff members congratulated Verma. Verma's oxygen saturation level had nosedived when he was admitted to Bhoj Hospital. But he recovered after 8 days of routine treatment.
On Friday, eight patients recovered and were discharged from the District Hospital, Dr Bhurra added.
Nurse inaugurates 20-bed CCC in Dahi
A 20 bed Covid Care Centre (CCC) started in Dahi on Saturday. Nurse Yoglata Bamniya inaugurated the centre in presence of collector Alok Kumar Singh. The Centre is equipped with 10 oxygen concentrator machines. The locals have donated Rs 92,000 to the centre. Collector expressed gratitude towards the contribution of the locals for the noble cause. Kukshi SDM Vivek Kumar, District President Jaydeep Patel and City Council president Kailash Kannauj were present.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)