Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 norms flouted at BJP procession in Indore

Social distancing norms were flouted during a procession (Kalash Yatra) organised by BJP in support of State Minister Tulsi Silawat in Indore on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Silawat is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming State Assembly by-polls.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh currently has 17,205 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,609 people in the state have lost their lives to the deadly virus.
