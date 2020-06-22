Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 cases rise to 4,373 in Indore, death toll reaches 201

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 4,373 on Monday after 44 more people tested positive for the viral infection in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said.

As many as 1,404 samples were sent for testing during the last 24 hours and out of these, 44 came out positive, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer M P Sharma said.

Besides, four people, including a 85-year-old man, succumbed to the viral infection while undergoing treatment in different hospitals, the official said.

However, he did not disclose the dates when the four victims died.

With this, the death toll in Indore has gone up to 201, highest among all the coronavirus-affected districts of the state.

Sharma said 3,235 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.

As per official figures, the coronavirus recovery rate in the district was 74 per cent as of Monday morning.

Besides, the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 4.6 per cent, higher than the national average.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Indore on March 24, when four cases of the disease were found here.