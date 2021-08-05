Madhya Pradesh: Court of special judge announces life imprisonment to rape accused in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge (POCSO Act) Utsav Chaturvedi sentenced to life imprisonment to rape accused as well as slapped penalty of Rs 7000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Ramesh Gamad informed that court found accused Nandlal Meena, 22, a resident of Borkhedi village under Shyamgarh police station limit guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Gamad informed that on December 11, 2018, the victim had gone along with her mother to do the work on the farm. During the day she went to the adjoining farm, asking to defecate, but she did not come back.

As she not returned for a long time, the victim’s family members launched a search in the village and nearby field, but she could not be found. Later, they came to know that accused Nandlal was also found not to be in the village.

Villagers immediately lodged the victim’s and Nandlal missing complaint at Chandwasa police outpost and found both victim and accused Nandlal. In her statement, victim informed police that the accused had lured her away and raped her. After investigation, the charge sheet against the accused was presented by the police station Shamgarh in the court and based on evidences and medical report of victim, court found accused guilty under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and sentenced him life imprisonment for his act, informed Gamad.