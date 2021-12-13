Madhya Pradesh: Court acquits man of murder charges due to lack of evidence

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The additional sessions court acquitted a man of the murder charge of his 18-year-old step son due to lack of evidence.

Defence counsel Santosh Kumar Chorjhadia informed that the additional sessions judge Alok Kumar Saxena acquitted Shivnarayan as the prosecution had no credible evidence to prove that he killed his step-son.

Shivnarayan was arrested after his step-son Vishal was found murdered on April 14, 2018. Chorjhadia claimed that the police without thorough investigation had arrested Shivnarayan and later failed to table any evidence against him before the court.

Chorjhadia said that after the death of first wife, Shivnarayan got married to Badambai around 13-years ago. Badambai had a five-year-old son Vishal from her previous marriage.

On April 14, 2018, some unidentified person strangulated Vishal to death and dumped his body outside Shivnarayan’s residence and set it on a fire.

On the day of the incident, both Shivnarayan and his wife Badambai had gone to attend a marriage in a neighbouring village.

As soon as they came to know about the incident, they rushed back home.

Meanwhile, police allegedly without any investigation or recording statement of victim’s mother, arrested Shivnarayan claiming that his relation with the boy was not cordial.

Local police failed to prove their claim in the court and as a result the court acquitted Shivnarayan due to lack of evidence.

