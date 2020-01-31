Madhya Pradesh: Couple on indefinite hunger strike against encroachers

Patidar who refused to bow down, refused to end the hunger strike even after tehsildar Sudhakar Tiwari and other officials visited the spot to convince Patidar couple to end hunger strike, but in vain. Patidar made it clear that he will continue protest until administration fulfils their demand of removing encroachments on government in their village.

Revealing how officials are continuously ignoring orders of the chief minister and the court, Patidar informed that in 2014 – 15, court of then Jawad sub-divisional magistrate passed an order to remove 11 shops constructed on government land. Officials instead of following the court’s order and removing all 11 shops removed some portions of the encroachments just to fulfil formalities.

Following this, Patidar opened front against encroachers as well as local administrative officials who are continuously helping encroachers in the village. Patidar claimed that after running from pillar to post anticipating that officials would listen to his complaint and act against encroachers, he only got dates.