Madhya Pradesh: Couple on indefinite hunger strike against encroachers

Neemuch: Accusing local administration officials of being selective while acting against encroachers on government land in the town, former independent councillor Omprakash Patidar and his wife Rekha sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Neemuch district collector office premises, since Tuesday.
Patidar who came from Dikean nagar panchayat, situated about 40 kilometre away from Neemuch district headquarters on Tuesday submitted an application to the sub-divisional magistrate Deepak Chouhan as well district collector Ajay Gangwar accusing that the local administrative officials are not only neglecting chief minister’s order to act against encroachments, but are refusing to follow court’s order as well.
Patidar who refused to bow down, refused to end the hunger strike even after tehsildar Sudhakar Tiwari and other officials visited the spot to convince Patidar couple to end hunger strike, but in vain. Patidar made it clear that he will continue protest until administration fulfils their demand of removing encroachments on government in their village.
Revealing how officials are continuously ignoring orders of the chief minister and the court, Patidar informed that in 2014 – 15, court of then Jawad sub-divisional magistrate passed an order to remove 11 shops constructed on government land. Officials instead of following the court’s order and removing all 11 shops removed some portions of the encroachments just to fulfil formalities.
Following this, Patidar opened front against encroachers as well as local administrative officials who are continuously helping encroachers in the village. Patidar claimed that after running from pillar to post anticipating that officials would listen to his complaint and act against encroachers, he only got dates.
“Whenever I asked officials to act against encroachers, they assured me of action, but they have never fulfilled their promise in the last five years,” Patidar said.
Upset over this, Patidar with his wife Rekha rushed to district collector office and after submitting an application to the sub-divisional magistrate and the district collector sat on hunger strike in the chilling cold.
Patidar in his application claimed that encroachers have encroached on government land and constructed shops on land cover under survey Nos 3021, 3023 and 3250.
When contacted district collector Gangwar asked to contact sub-divisional magistrate to get more details in the matter.
When SDM Chouhan was contacted he said that administration will remove encroachments on government land in the village soon. SDM added that they already released an order on January 24, but due to district in charge minister’s visit, we failed to execute the orders.
