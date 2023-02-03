e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Couple killed in road accident in Harda

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Photo
Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Timarni town of Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Friday, police said.

Bhagwan Singh Baghela, 55, and his wife Subudhra, 50, were on their way to Khandwa from their home district Narmadapuram when the vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle around 7.30 am, Timarni police station inspector Sushil Patel told PTI.

The woman died on the spot, while her husband was declared dead at a hospital, he said, adding that the place where the accident occurred is about 30 km from the district headquarters.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem and their family members were informed about their death, the police official said.

A case was registered, and efforts were launched to nab the occupants of the vehicle that fled from the spot.

article-image

