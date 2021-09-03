Madhya Pradesh: Couple harassed by son for money commits suicide

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a couple from small Punjapura village of Dewas district committed suicide by consuming poison at their place. The incident was reported on Wednesday night.

They were brought to a private hospital in Indore in critical condition, where they declared dead by doctors while undergoing treatment.

Deceased were identified as Tarachand, 47 and his wife Mamta, 40, a residents of Punjapura-Bagli. Victim Tarachand in his dying statement to Dewas police said that they were disturbed by his son Gopal’s (20) behavior.

Tarachand alleged that his son had fallen into bad company and was harassing them for money.

He used to withdraw money from the bank besides taking money from home and shop. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Dial 100 service on Wednesday at around 1.15 am, got a call that a couple consumed poison at their place.

The Dial 100 team rushed to the village. When it knocked on the door, Tarachand opened the door and told police that everything is fine. However, Mamta started vomiting.

Fearing some untoward incident police personnel Sanjay Upadhyay asked Tarachand about the condition of Mamta.

Tarachand responded that he and his wife are waiting for their end as they already consumed poison.

The Dial 100 team rushed them to a private hospital in Indore, but it was too late by then and the couple could not be saved.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:07 AM IST