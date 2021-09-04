Madhya Pradesh: Couple get six months jail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Saturday sentenced a couple to six months of imprisonment for assaulting a woman who had protested after her crops were damaged by a buffalo owned by the accused.

Assistant district public prosecution officer Surendra Singh Vaskel said that the court under judicial magistrate (Class I) Yash Kumar Singh issued orders of six months imprisonment to Inder Singh and Prem Bai Singh.

Vaskel added that the accused's buffalo entered the field of the victim in 2012 and damaged her crops. When the woman demanded compensation, the woman and the couple had a heated argument and the couple beat her up.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 09:41 PM IST