Madhya Pradesh: Couple booked for selling liquor during lockdown in Barwani

BARWANI: Barwani police have booked a couple for selling english liquor from their home, during lockdown.

Accused Gurprit Singh Bhatia and his wife, resident of Kasrawad, were booked under section 188 on Friday.

Currently section 144 is imposed in the area to stop the spread of infection. Acting on a tip-off Police station incharge Rajesh Yadav and his team raided the house of Gurprit Bhatia and Sonia Bhatia and seized 9 cans of beer and large quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

6 booked for organising wedding during Corona Curfew

NAGDA: Six people were booked under section 188 for organising a wedding during Corona Curfew on Akshay Tritiya in the local Mukteshwar Mahadev temple.

Those booked include: Bhagirath from Tapri Birlagram, Jagdish Prajapati, a resident of Birlagram, Nikhilesh Prajapati, a resident Birlagram, Sumit Prajapati, a resident of Birlagram, Prateek Prajapati, a resident Birlagram and Narendra Prajapati from Dhar.