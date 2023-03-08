WATCH: Ratlam couple, along with two others, out for Holi celebrations drown; bodies fished out

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including husband and wife, who were out to perform Holi rituals near a pond, drowned to death in Ratlam.

The incident happened at a pond located behind Mount Litera School in Delanpur village.

As soon as police received the information, cops and administrative officials reached the spot. Divers were called to fish out the bodies, which were sent for postmortem.

The deceased include Vinod Katara aged 23 years, his wife Roopa Katara aged 22 years and Rupa's brothers Lakhan alias Laddu Devda aged 12 years, Kishore alias Aloo aged 11 years.

Rupa got married a month ago. The police are investigating the matter.

(More details awaited)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)