 Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria
Madhya Pradesh: Country-made pistol and four live cartridges seized from Umaria

A case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act and the source of the pistol is being investigated.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Representational image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Following a complaint, the Kishanganj police recovered a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from a woman's house in Umaria. Kishanganj TI Kuldeep Khatri told that the woman's house was searched after a complaint on Saturday. A case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act and the source of the pistol is being investigated. According to the information received from the police, after a complaint, the police raided the house of Afsha, husband Athar Mohammad Khan resident of Vastu Apartment Aquapoint Umaria at night. During the search, a country-made pistol and 4 live cartridges were seized. After which a case was registered under the Arms Act.

