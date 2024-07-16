 Madhya Pradesh: Councillor Bansal Alleges CMO's Negligence In Approving Developmental Work Approval In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Councillor Bansal Alleges CMO's Negligence In Approving Developmental Work Approval In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Councillor Bansal Alleges CMO's Negligence In Approving Developmental Work Approval In Mandsaur

Highlights non-convening of PiC meeting for 160 days and council meeting for 167 days blocked development works

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Councillor Sunil Bansal |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Councillor and social worker Sunil Bansal, on Tuesday, alleged that many development works are pending due to lack of approval, nominations and many issues are falling prey to corruption in Mandsaur municipality.

In a press release, Bansal highlighted the non-convening of the PiC (President-in-Council) meeting for 160 days and the council meeting for 167 days as a reason for this crisis. The last meeting of the municipality was held on March 7 and the meeting of PiC was held on February 28.

He said that the negligence exercised by CMO Sudhir Singh for not calling both meetings after such a long gap is an insult to the elected council. He said that it is the responsibility of the CMO to discuss the agendas of the municipality with the municipal president and issue them on time.

Read Also
Bhopal: Tiger Cub Dies In Train-Hit; Two Other Cubs Get Injured, Tigress Presence Halts Rescue...
article-image

Bansal said that earlier two meetings used to be organised in a month but ever since the present CMO Sudhir has taken charge, no meeting has been called by him for more than 100 days, nor has he called any committee meeting for the past six months. As a result, many development works are getting obstructed.

Read Also
Bhopal: Upper Lake Still Requires 7 Ft To Touch FTL, Current Level At 1659.9 Ft
article-image

He wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha MP Bansilal Gurjar, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Vipin Jain, municipal president Ramadevi Gurjar, BJP district president Nanalal Atolia and district collector Dileep Kumar Yadav demanding convening of municipality and PiC meeting, resolution of pending cases, and timely organisation of meetings so that the image of the municipality remains intact and development works of the city can be expedited.

Councillor Bansal has demanded that the municipal chairman should direct the CMO to convene meetings of the municipality and PiC and ensure that the Nagar Palika Act is followed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle A Never-Ending Problem In Bhikangaon

Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle A Never-Ending Problem In Bhikangaon

CLAMPDOWN: Collector Imposes Rs 2L Fine On Ratlam's Chaitanya Techno School, School May Lose...

CLAMPDOWN: Collector Imposes Rs 2L Fine On Ratlam's Chaitanya Techno School, School May Lose...

MP: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bull Attack in Sardarpur, Gram Panchayat's Negligence Alleged

MP: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Bull Attack in Sardarpur, Gram Panchayat's Negligence Alleged

Madhya Pradesh: Councillor Bansal Alleges CMO's Negligence In Approving Developmental Work Approval...

Madhya Pradesh: Councillor Bansal Alleges CMO's Negligence In Approving Developmental Work Approval...

Caught on Cam: Filmy Style Robbery At Punjab National Bank In Indore; ₹7 Lakh Cash Looted From...

Caught on Cam: Filmy Style Robbery At Punjab National Bank In Indore; ₹7 Lakh Cash Looted From...