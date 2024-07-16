Madhya Pradesh: Councillor Bansal Alleges CMO's Negligence In Approving Developmental Work Approval In Mandsaur

Councillor Sunil Bansal |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Councillor and social worker Sunil Bansal, on Tuesday, alleged that many development works are pending due to lack of approval, nominations and many issues are falling prey to corruption in Mandsaur municipality.

In a press release, Bansal highlighted the non-convening of the PiC (President-in-Council) meeting for 160 days and the council meeting for 167 days as a reason for this crisis. The last meeting of the municipality was held on March 7 and the meeting of PiC was held on February 28.

He said that the negligence exercised by CMO Sudhir Singh for not calling both meetings after such a long gap is an insult to the elected council. He said that it is the responsibility of the CMO to discuss the agendas of the municipality with the municipal president and issue them on time.

Bansal said that earlier two meetings used to be organised in a month but ever since the present CMO Sudhir has taken charge, no meeting has been called by him for more than 100 days, nor has he called any committee meeting for the past six months. As a result, many development works are getting obstructed.

He wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha MP Bansilal Gurjar, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Vipin Jain, municipal president Ramadevi Gurjar, BJP district president Nanalal Atolia and district collector Dileep Kumar Yadav demanding convening of municipality and PiC meeting, resolution of pending cases, and timely organisation of meetings so that the image of the municipality remains intact and development works of the city can be expedited.

Councillor Bansal has demanded that the municipal chairman should direct the CMO to convene meetings of the municipality and PiC and ensure that the Nagar Palika Act is followed.