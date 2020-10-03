Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus case count rises by 1,811, reaches 1,33,918

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw 1,811 new coronavirus cases, pushing its caseload to 1,33,918, while 27 deaths took the pandemic's toll in the state to 2,399, an official said.

Seven deaths were reported in Indore, three each in Gwalior and Sagar, two each in Jabalpur and Sehore and one each in Bhopal, Dhar, Shivpuri, Damoh, Vidisha, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Singrauli.

The official said 2,101 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count in the state to 1,11,712.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 481, Bhopal 248, Jabalpur 182 and Gwalior 66. The number of cases in Indore rose to 25,451, including 585 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 18,163 with 400 fatalities. Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 10,810 and 10,261cases, respectively," he said.

Indore now has 4,518 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 2,138 and 1,661, respectively, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,33,918, New cases 1,811, Death toll 2,399, Recovered 1,11,712, Active cases 19,807, Number of people tested so far 21,17,799.