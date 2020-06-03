Madhya Pradesh: Corona warrior in Mandsaur infected with COVID-19

Mandsaur: A corona warrior of Mandsaur has been infected with the disease. A policeman was tested positive on Tuesday.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Mahesh Malviya, the recovery rate in Mandsaur is over 80%. There have been 93 cases in the city, out of which 77 have recovered fully. Only eight active cases exist as of now and will soon be discharged. The administration is hopeful that Mandsaur will soon be free from the clutches of coronavirus.

Eight others have succumbed to coronavirus. Recently, 107 samples were sent for testing, one out of which, of a policeman, tested positive. The department is collecting samples of police officers. The residential area of him was sealed and contained and now the total containment areas including Bhanpura are eight. Dr Malviya informed that they have tested 26,000 persons in the district, out of which 19,500 have completed their quarantine period.

There are 550 isolation beds in Mandsaur city and 2,000 in the district. The policeman who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, is just 25 years old and was serving duty at Siddhi Vinayak COVID-19 Hospital. This is the first case in Mandsaur in which a corona warriors has been infected.