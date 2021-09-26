Madhya Pradesh: Corona volunteers feted on Pt Upadhyay's birth anniversary

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A symposium was organised on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on Saturday at the local Vikram Kirti Mandir auditorium by the MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The keynote speaker ex-MP Dr Chintamani Malviya said that Panditjiís entire life is inspirational. His thinking has always been in the uplift of the person at the last end of the society. BJP president Vivek Joshi said that Upadhyayís life was determined to uplift the nation, despite the dire circumstances. Iqbal Singh Gandhi said that Panditjiís thoughts should be assimilated by all.

Presiding over the programme Vibhash Upadhyay, vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad said that Panditji has always emphasised on vasudev kutumbakam. He vouched for equality. Keeping the perspective of sanatan dharma we all should always be ready to help the downtrodden section of the society, he added.

MLA Paras Jain, Bahadur Singh Bormundla, Kishore Khandelwal and Suresh Giri were present. At the beginning of the programme, the lamp was lit by the guests. The guest introduction was given by Shivprasad Malviya, divisional coordinator of Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

The guests feted the corona volunteers by providing certificates (signed by the Chief Minister). The vote of thanks was given by Sachin Shimpi, district coordinator of the Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:39 PM IST