Madhya Pradesh: Corona protocol added to Model Code for Sanwer elections

Indore: In wake of Covid-19 additional provisions will be added in the Model Code of Conduct which will be implemented in Sanwer constituency area after the announcement of the by-election's date, said Indore Collector Manish Singh at a meeting of all officials and representatives of the parties participating in the by-election.



In the meeting, Collector Singh apprised everyone of the various rules and by-laws of the Model Code of Conduct. He said that this time due to Covid-19 some new provisions have also been made, which all have to follow. He informed that while submitting the nomination to the returning officer only 2 other persons will be allowed inside the hall along with the candidate. During road-show and procession, only a convoy of maximum five vehicles will be allowed.



Collector Singh made it clear that permission from the administration will be necessary for all types of political events. Model code of conduct will be applicable only in the Sanwer constituency area.



In the meeting, DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that adequate preparations are being made by the police for the election. ADM Ajay Dev Sharma informed in the meeting of the provisions regarding election permissions. Master trainer RK Pandey informed attendees about the key points of the entire Model Code of Conduct.