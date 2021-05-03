Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew spells trouble for poor in Sardarpur as essential goods are sold at high prices

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The pandemic is at its peak and it has been 20 days of lockdown, which has increased the trouble of poor as grocery shops are closed and they have no means of income.

The ration has become expensive and essential goods are sold in black market. The traders are selling ration stealthily and that too at high prices. Sardarpur is a tribal predominant tehsil where labourers constitute majority of population.

Last year, the district administration had ordered to keep ration shops open from 10 am to 12 noon. “During complete lockdown, there were orders for home delivery. The rate list and names of the traders too were declared. This year, no such steps have been taken,” a resident said.