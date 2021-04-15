Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew imposed in Guna district from April 15 to April 21

GUNA: After a meeting held on Wednesday, the District Disaster Management Committee imposed corona curfew in Guna district from April 15 to April 21 to prevent the spread of corona.

In the wake of corona curfew, collector Kumar Purushottam has issued a restrictive order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Corona curfew will remain in force in all urban areas of Guna district from 6 am April 15 to 6 am April 21. During the curfew, all commercial establishments will remain closed and normal traffic will be restricted.

The collector has appealed to the people to stay at home during the Corona Curfew. In a video message he asked the people not to leave home unless necessary.