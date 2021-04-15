Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew imposed in Guna district from April 15 to April 21

GUNA: After a meeting held on Wednesday, the District Disaster Management Committee imposed corona curfew in Guna district from April 15 to April 21 to prevent the spread of corona.
In the wake of corona curfew, collector Kumar Purushottam has issued a restrictive order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Corona curfew will remain in force in all urban areas of Guna district from 6 am April 15 to 6 am April 21. During the curfew, all commercial establishments will remain closed and normal traffic will be restricted.
The collector has appealed to the people to stay at home during the Corona Curfew. In a video message he asked the people not to leave home unless necessary.
Relaxations
Movement of goods and services to other states and districts, hospitals, nursing homes, medical insurance companies, other health and medical services, chemists, petrol pumps, banks and ATMs, grocery shops, dairy, milk and fruit vegetable shops will open till 12:00 pm.
DCMC accepts traders’ proposal
GUNA: At the meet of District Disaster Management Committee the traders proposed to open grocery, dairy and vegetables shops till 12 noon, which was accepted by all the members. MLA Gopilal Jatav, BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, collector Kumar Purushottam, superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, committee non-official members and traders were present.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)