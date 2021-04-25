Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew extended till May 1 in Ratlam

RATLAM: Due to relentless surge in Covid cases, Corona Curfew has been again extended till 6 am of May 1.

The decision to extend the corona curfew, which was going to end on April 26, was taken at a meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee (DCMC) on Sunday.

The DCMC decided that all restrictions will also remain effective till May 1.

MP Sudhir Gupta, Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana were virtually present in the meeting. District Collector Gopalchandra Dad, SP Gaurav Tiwari and district administration officials were present.

Meanwhile, police here claimed to have arrested two alleged black marketeers of Remdesivir injections. The arrested duo allegdly work at private hospital. Police have booked them under sections 420, 34 Indian Penal Code and under Essential Commodities Act at the industrial estate police station.

Police team has been sent to nab third accused to Mandsaur from whom the arrested duo purchased injection, information said. Further probe is on.