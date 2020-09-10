Madhya Pradesh: Corona affects choice of transport ; No takers for buses from Mahidpur

Mahidpur: Before corona outbreak, more than 4,000 passengers used to travel on over 100 buses plying daily from Mahidpur to Indore, Ujjain, Jaora, Nagda, Dhar, Ratlam, Taal, Alot, Jharda, Agar, Tarana, Sitamau and Mandsaur among others.

The lockdown and subsequent phases of unlock changed it all. The transport services were relaunched from September 1, after the decision to start buses was taken, on an experimental basis whereby only a few buses began to run between Ujjain, Indore, Nagda, Jaora and Ratlam.

But the bus owners are anxious as very few passengers are availing these bus services. If the same situation continues, then the bus owners may have to further reduce the number of buses. According to information, markets are crowded even though the buses are not running implying that absence of buses has not affected the traffic. According to observers, due to the fear of Corona pandemic, people have resorted to two wheelers. They find it more safe, useful and convenient. People are also preferring to use 4-wheelers and auto rickshaws as per their need.

People will begin to travel in buses like before, only when they are assured that they will be protected from corona while doing so, said a bus owner.