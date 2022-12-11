Madhya Pradesh: Cops warn kin of accused to produce him in 24 hrs in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Civil Lines police reached the house of a man who is a key accused in a case in which six persons had opened fire at a tractor agency operator in Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The police officials have warned the kin of the man to produce him at the police station within 24 hours.

The key accused has been identified as Pawan Jadia, who along with five of his accomplices, had opened fire on a tractor agency operator Brajesh Tiwari in broad daylight on Saturday. Tiwari was rushed to Gwalior for treatment. The police had registered a case of attempt to murder against six men.

The police learnt during investigation that the accused committed the crime over a land dispute. Tiwari’s mother was a sole witness to the incident, the police said. Tiwari’s mother rushed to the spot to find his son injured. She however, managed to get a glimpse of fleeing figure, whom she identified as Pawan Jadia.

When the police raided Jadia’s house on Saturday and searched for him, they did not find him. The police then warned his parents to produce him at the police station. Tiwari’s treatment is underway, the police said.

