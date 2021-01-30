Madhya Pradesh: Cops to be trained on white-collar crime in Ratlam

Ratlam: Training will be held monthly through webinar of the police personnel to improve their capabilities to deal with finance-related fraud and crimes effectively.

This was stated by Special Director General of Police Dr Rajendra Mishra while addressing a review meeting the other day on the finance-related frauds and crimes at the SP office here.

Cases of complaints related to loan sharks were also discussed and necessary directives were issued by the SDGP Mishra. Financial fraud-related complaints were also received by holding camps in the respective police stations on Jan 28.

Ratlam police said that Operation Prahaar was launched in the district against illicit liquor, gambling, illegal weapons from Friday.

SP Gaurav Tiwari issued instruction that actions will be taken against the concerned police station in charge if any illegal activities are detected. Effective night patrolling will be held and in case of any incident of theft concerned Police official will be deemed to be responsible.

DIG Ratlam range Sushant Saxena, SP Gaurav Tiwari, district police officials, and bank managers were present.