Madhya Pradesh: Cops take action against an usurer of Ghat Billod

Mhow/Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Under directions from the district superintendent of police, Aditya Pratap Singh, a campaign is being conducted against the mafia across the district. Following information received by the police, the cops were searching for a young man named Shubham Vaishnav of Ramnagar Ghat Billod who went missing in July. When the missing Shubham came back, a shocking case came to light: he had borrowed money from a person named Sandeep Jat on an interest of Rs 283,000. About Rs 780,000 were returned to him by Shubham.

Even after this, Sandeep kept on demanding another Rs 1,300,000. Shubham’s car and motorcycle were seized by the usurer after the complainant did not pay the money. When the matter came to the notice of the police, a case was registered against Sandeep Jat and he has been arrested. The police have also seized the car and the motorcycle from the accused. The police took action against Jat under the Madhya Pradesh Debtors’ Protection Act and other sections and sought—and secured—his remand from the court.

Addressing a press conference, municipal superintendent of police Tarunendra Singh Baghel said that the workers and traders living in many colonies of the industrial area, including Pithampur and Sagaur, were also earning a huge amount of money from the workers while doing the work of usury. Complaints have also been received about others. The police will soon take action against the other usurers too.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:01 AM IST