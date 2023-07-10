Madhya Pradesh: Cops, SDRF To Be Deployed At Patalpani

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): There are some dangerous picnic spots in the tehsil, where many accidents have happened. Now SDRF teams are being deployed at these spots, so that accidents do not happen due to carelessness of tourists. It has begun from Patalpani on Sunday. A team of 15 people has been formed here. It includes SDRF, police and village guards. The team will deal strictly with the tourists who violate rules. Superintendent of police (SP) (Rural) Hitika Vasal said that the police will be deployed at tourist places of the tehsil, especially at Patalpani tourist spot and that too for the first time.

The SDRF team will be deployed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Keeping in mind the safety of tourists, Patalpani SDRF team along with village guards and police personnel will be deployed. Rope and tyres will also be with the team. Vasal said that warning boards have been installed at most of the tourist spots in the tehsil. Along with this, announcement is also being made. Similar security arrangements will be made in Bamnia and Mehndi Kund as well.