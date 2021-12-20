Madhya Pradesh: Cops rescue kidnapped minor girls from Udaipur

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor girls, who were missing from Unhel, were rescued by the police from Surajpole in Udaipur on Sunday. The girls were handed over to their families.

Police said, two minor girls aged 14 and 9 went missing from Pagara Village on December 16. When the family members could not trace them, they approached the police. A case was police registered under Section 363 of the IPC on the complaint of Kaluram Bhopal.

A team of Police officials and Ujjain cyber cell constituted under the direction of SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, ASP Akash Bhuria was sent to Rajasthan to rescue girls. Acting on a tip, a team reached Surajpole area and rescued the girls.

