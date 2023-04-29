Madhya Pradesh: Cops raze of illegal constructions of mafias in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration, on Saturday, razed illegal constructions of goons as part of an anti-mafia drive in Khandwa.

The action started in the Abna river area of the Moghat police station, where an illegal shop and house were demolished using a bulldozer.

On Saturday, police and district administration officials arrived at Padam Nagar police station to take action against the city's goons. They, then, proceeded to the vegetable market in the Chhoti Abna river area, where they demolished the illegally occupied tin shed shop of Gunde Pappu, also known as Vikas. The shop was built on government land.

Further action was taken against another goon, Zakir Mechanic, whose house was also demolished using an excavator machine in about half an hour's action. Zakir's house was located behind the Moghat police station.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of SDM Arvind Chauhan, City Superintendent of Police Poonamchand Yadav, and the in-charge of Kotwali, Moghat, and Padam Nagar police stations. The goons targeted in the operation have multiple cases registered against them, including Gunde Pappu alias Vikas, who has more than eight cases against him.

