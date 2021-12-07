Madhya Pradesh: Cop suspended for drunken driving

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman from Madhya Pradeshís Khandwa district has been suspended and removed from field duty after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into some people in an inebriated state and injured two persons, an official said. The incident took place in Bhikangaon town of neighbouring Khargone district on Sunday night, says PTI.

Khandwa superintendent of police Vivek Singh said on Monday that Pandhana police station-in-charge Antim Pawar was suspended and removed from field duty. A medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol, a police official from Khargone had earlier said.

According to eyewitnesses, several people ran for cover as the out-of-control SUV of Pawar, who was in uniform at the time, hit people at different places in Bhikangaon.

A case was registered against Pawar in Bhikangaon under Sections 279 (rash driving on public road) and 337 (any rash or negligent act to endanger human life) of the IPC, the police said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:04 PM IST