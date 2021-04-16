Madhya Pradesh: Cop in Sailana buys masks from a kid; distributes it among locals

Sailana: The locals in Sailana witnessed humane side of police on Friday.

During the corona awareness foot march taken out by police station in-charge Shivmangal Sengar along with his team here came across a little kid named Jaideep who was sitting in his rented house with about 10 masks made by his mother.

Dilip Marg, TI Sengar was overwhelmed with emotions as the kid feared that men in Khaki might punish him. Sengar called him and asked Jaideep about his venture.

Jaideep answered, ìMy mother stitched these masks and I am selling these so that people can protect themselves from coronavirus infectionî.

Sengar asked for the price of masks, to which Jaideep responded that he masks for Rs 10 each. The then TI bought all 10 masks and distributed them among tribal people and explained them importance of wearing a mask during the pandemic.

Such gestures will go a long way in improving the image of police in the eyes of people.