Madhya Pradesh: Cop flees with rifle in Guna, accuses superiors of harassment

A police constable fled with a rifle and ammunition in Guna in Madhya Pradesh after accusing superiors of harassing him with a slew of cases, including under the SC/ST Act and molestation, officials said on Saturday.

Neeraj Joshi, who was on duty at the EVM strongroom in the district collectorate, escaped with an INSAS rifle and 15 bullets on Friday evening, and five teams have been formed to nab him, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A video of Joshi accusing his superior officers of harassment and deliberately filing cases against him, due to which he had become a "baghi" or rebel, went viral on social media.

Joshi named some officers in the video and has also mentioned a bribe demand by one of them over a notice served on him.

Queried on the video and the allegations, the SP said Joshi should have sought redressal through established rules and service forums.

Another video, purportedly showing Joshi firing, is being verified, officials said.