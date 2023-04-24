Madhya Pradesh: Contractor seeks illegal fee, councillors complain in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): In a warning sign against violating norms, Congress councilors filed a police complaint seeking cancellation of cattle registration contract for seeking illegal fee. It was mentioned that the cattle registration contract which was issued by the civic body has recovery conditions as per law. Defying the rules, the contractor has been seeking illegal fee for registration in the market.

A similar complaint was also made on April 12 which went in vain. Ward no 9 councillor Manoj Savner said that he accompanied with Ward no 15 representative Dilip Singhar went to the animal market for inspection. When they raised their voice against unfair recovery practices, four to five accomplices of the contractor attacked them with stones and threatened to kill them.

The duo lodged a complaint against the recovery team with Manawar police station. Similar application was given to Manawar sub-divisional officer (SDO) and the chief municipal officer. Notably, the councillor made similar complaint on April 12 with chief municipal officer which also went unheard. Similarly, the recent complaint was not taken up for redressal as the CMO was on a month’s leave, defying CM’s instructions for all district officers to remain on duty till Ladli Behna Yojana is fully implemented in respective districts.